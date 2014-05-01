Ivan Perisic.

Sunsport reports that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has headed to Zagreb for tonight’s World Cup 2018 qualifier between Croatia and the Ukraine and the reason for his trip is to try to secure a deal for Inter play-maker

The Portuguese tactician is a huge admirer of the 28-year-old Croat who has been in sparkling form this season for the Italian giants. Mourinho is also aware of the interest being generated at Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool and wants to steal a march by meeting representatives ahead of tonight’s international.



Mourinho is also reported to be great friends with Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid sporting director who is known as the “Mr Fix-it” in all transfers involving players from the Balkans. Perisic has the ability to play as a winger, second striker or attacking midfielder as is believed to be in favour of a move to England this summer.