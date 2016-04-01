Mesut Ozil. The 28-year-old is coming into the final year of his contract at The Emirates and his future is far from clear, despite recent quotes from the player stating he could stay in north London even if current boss Arsene Wenger leaves at the end of the season.

According to football.london , Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is plotting a shock summer move for Arsenal midfielderThe 28-year-old is coming into the final year of his contract at The Emirates and his future is far from clear, despite recent quotes from the player stating he could stay in north London even if current boss Arsene Wenger leaves at the end of the season.

Mourinho is a huge fan of the German international after working with him at Real Madrid and has been quoted as saying that; ““Ozil is unique, there is no copy of him – not even a bad one. He is the best number 10 in the world.”



Obviously after what happened with Robin van Persie, the Gunners would be reluctant to sell another of their crown jewels to their bitter rivals at Old Trafford and will look to sell him abroad should the player decide to call time on his career at the club.