After his man-of-the-match performance for Manchester United in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, French striker Anthony Martial has been given some words of advice from his manager Jose Mourinho.



The Portuguese tactician told reporters after the game that; “Today he has played well and he is a special talent like Mkhitaryan who has also had to come through a difficult period. Anthony must listen more to me and less to his agent and in training I have seen that he has the potential to become a top player”.



He continued; “With the agent of Mkhitaryan he has contacted me and explained how much he wanted to stay with me but with Martial the situation is different; every day I read in the newspapers that his future will be with a different club”.

