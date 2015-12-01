Manchester United, Mourinho; "Martial should listen to me more & less to his agent"
After his man-of-the-match performance for Manchester United in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, French striker Anthony Martial has been given some words of advice from his manager Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese tactician told reporters after the game that; “Today he has played well and he is a special talent like Mkhitaryan who has also had to come through a difficult period. Anthony must listen more to me and less to his agent and in training I have seen that he has the potential to become a top player”.
He continued; “With the agent of Mkhitaryan he has contacted me and explained how much he wanted to stay with me but with Martial the situation is different; every day I read in the newspapers that his future will be with a different club”.
Since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015, the 20-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth and has been recently linked with a move to Sevilla.
