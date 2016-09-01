After months of speculation over the future of Manchester United play-maker Memphis Depay, boss Jose Mourinho has revealed to Fox Sports that he would be open to the 22-year-old Dutchman remaining at Old Trafford.



The Portuguese tactician explained that; “I was informed by the club that there is a chance Memphis could leave. From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me. If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player. I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches. If he stays with me, for sure, he will play some games because we have so many matches.”



Depay, who arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2015 to huge acclaim, has struggled to find any form under former coach Louis van Gaal and has been a virtual spectator since Mourinho breezed into Old Trafford last summer. The player has been heavily linked with a move to French side Nice despite always maintaining that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League.







