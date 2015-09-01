David De Gea and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is open to the move…on one condition.

According to Don Balon , Real Madrid are closing in on Manchester United goalkeeperand Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is open to the move…on one condition.

The portal claims that the Portuguese tactician will consider selling the Spanish number one if Real agree to pay £61 million and throw in midfielder Casemiro as part of the deal. With England international Michael Carrick coming towards the end of his career at Old Trafford, Mourinho is planning for the future and the 25-year-old Brazilian fits the profile perfectly.



It was Mourinho who gave Casemiro his big break at the Santiago Bernabeu and with the player not one of the big earners at the club, it’s believed he would be open to a move to the Premier League. With the Champions League holders desperate for a new custodian to replace Keylor Navas, it’s understood that coach Zinedine Zidane would be open to the Brazilian’s departure.