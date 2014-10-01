Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku have been earmarked to play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season in what would undoubtedly rival anything at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to launch a £160M swoop to turn his club’s forward line into the most feared in Europe. In an exclusive this morning, The Sun claims that strike duoandhave been earmarked to play alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season in what would undoubtedly rival anything at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

With Wayne Rooney set to leave Old Trafford in the summer, Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to remain for another season by offering him a bumper £10M deal to become what the paper describes as “The Godfather of Old Trafford”.



United’s quest for 25-year-old Griezmann started in January with the Red Devils ready to pay the players £89M release clause from Atletico Madrid. Now the Portuguese tactician wants to snatch 23-year-old Everton frontman Lukaku from under the noses of Chelsea who they face tomorrow afternoon at Old Trafford.



It was Mourinho who let the big Belgian leave Stamford Bridge when he was in charge for a fee of £28M, to reunite with him in Manchester will set him back around £70M.