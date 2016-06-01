Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Saul Niguez, the Spanish have stated that the deal could go ahead, but not until the summer.

After recent reports in The Times that Manchester United were preparing a huge £145 million assault on Atletico Madrid for strikerand midfielder, the Spanish have stated that the deal could go ahead, but not until the summer.

The 25-year-old Griezemann has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and the French international has been very vocal in his criticism of his current employers this season after a less than auspicious start to the new season. Despite an upturn in form which has seen Diego Simeone’s men climb up to fourth place in the current Liga standings, club insiders believe that this will be the players’ final season in the Spanish capital.



Saul Niguez has developed into one of Europe’s finest midfielders and Mourinho is also a huge admirer and has made no secret of his desire to bring him to Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has the same agent as the Portuguese tactician, Jorge Mendes, and this could be the key factor that sends him to the “Theatre of Dreams” next summer.