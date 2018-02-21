Manchester United, Mourinho praises Pogba as Montella praises De Gea...
22 February at 00:10Manchester United took on Sevilla in the UCL as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Here is what José Mourinho had to say as he spoke to the English press (Via Express) :
" Paul Pogba made a big effort to try and give the team what I had asked him for. Pogba came on early for Herrera as I wanted him to play with that same style of play. He did a good job and he helped us hold on to possession which is very important when playing on the road against a solid team. McTominay? He looked very comfortable, like if he had many UCL games under his belt. I am also very happy with Matic as I think our entire midfield did a great job. Herrera? He had a small injury that kept him out for a little while. The medical staff said that he was 100% on Saturday and we didn't even play him then since we wanted to give him a little more time. He trained every day with us since Saturday and he looked fit...".
Vincenzo Montella also spoke to the press after the game (via Marca), here is what he had to say : " We created a lot of good chances and we deserved to score a few. It's too bad but we have to be happy with the game overall. At 0-0, everything is possible. We are now focused on our next game against Atletico. De Gea? He was amazing for them. We did a good job to test him and he responded with big saves. We gave it our all...".
