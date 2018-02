Manchester United took on Sevilla in the UCL as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Here is what José Mourinho had to say as he spoke to the English press (Via Express ) :" Paul Pogba made a big effort to try and give the team what I had asked him for. Pogba came on early for Herrera as I wanted him to play with that same style of play. He did a good job and he helped us hold on to possession which is very important when playing on the road against a solid team. McTominay? He looked very comfortable, like if he had many UCL games under his belt. I am also very happy with Matic as I think our entire midfield did a great job. Herrera? He had a small injury that kept him out for a little while. The medical staff said that he was 100% on Saturday and we didn't even play him then since we wanted to give him a little more time. He trained every day with us since Saturday and he looked fit...".Vincenzo Montella also spoke to the press after the game ( via Marca ), here is what he had to say : " We created a lot of good chances and we deserved to score a few. It's too bad but we have to be happy with the game overall. At 0-0, everything is possible. We are now focused on our next game against Atletico. De Gea? He was amazing for them. We did a good job to test him and he responded with big saves. We gave it our all...".