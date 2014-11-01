

The Daily Mirror has revealed the summer transfer targets of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is looking to splash out on some stellar performers ahead of next season as he looks to return the Red Devils to the very top both domestically and in Europe.

The journal claims that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann remains the priority target with Benfica’s Victor Lindelof (A target for January) and Nelson Samedo also topping his wish-list. Monaco’s combative midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is another high-profile name that the “The Special One” wants to bring to Old Trafford.



Speaking to Sport TV back in Portugal, Mourinho declared that; ““I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers. We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players.” Departures from the club this month look set to be French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Dutchman Memphis Depay.





S.M