Manchester United: Mourinho's shortlist includes Serie A duo

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly identified three targets to strengthen the squad over the summer.



According to the Daily Mail, United will reignite their previous interest in Inter winger Ivan Perisic. The 29-year-old Croatian has 8 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. United could certinaly use quality wing play to help supply frontman Romelu Lukaku.



The other two players on his wishlist would help bolster the squad in the area of holding midfield, namely Blase Matuidi of Juventus and Fred of Shakthar Donetsk. The Frenchman is currently valued at around €40 million and the 25-year-old Brazilian at €60 million.



Mourinho has already spent over €300 million at the helm but it seems he is prepared to greatly add to that tally this summer, particuarly after the disappointing defeat to Sevilla.