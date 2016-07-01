Wayne Rooney’s departure from Old Trafford, at least for the short term.

Despite reports linking him with a l ucrative move to China in the coming weeks , Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled outdeparture from Old Trafford, at least for the short term.

When asked whether he thought the England captain would still be a Manchester United player in a months’ time, the Portuguese tactician replied; “Yeah. We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out, we lost two players from the squad. You can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin did not play a lot, but the reality is they played some matches, and when they did, others didn’t, and when they played, others were rested. When Schneiderlin played, it meant Pogba, Carrick or Herrera didn’t.”

He then added that; “You lose players sometimes it does not look important because they were not first-choice players, but in the end they’re important if someone is going to have a difficult season. I hope that’s us and we’re in the cup competitions.”