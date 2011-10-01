Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has finally run out of patience with flying Frenchman Anthony Martial and has told the player he will be able to leave Old Trafford.





Reports in The Sun claim that the Portuguese tactician is frustrated at the 21-year-old’s inability to maintain consistent performances and now it seems almost certain he will be leaving the club in the summer. Speaking ahead of United’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg against Hull City this evening, Mourinho, when asked if the player had lost his focus, replied; “I don’t think he lost his focus. I think he just didn’t take with both hands a big opportunity he had.”

He continued by declaring that; “So this is the reality. We have Rashford, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial and I cannot give the same player chance after chance after chance and not consider the effort of the others.”



Martial has been subject of recent interest from Chelsea who were reportedly ready to offer the Red Devils around £56 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 for an initial fee of £36 million.