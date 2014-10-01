David De Gea he will be able to seal his dream move to Real Madrid this summer if he maintains his focus for the rest of the current campaign.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told goalkeeperhe will be able to seal his dream move to Real Madrid this summer if he maintains his focus for the rest of the current campaign. The Mirror’s David McDonnell writes from Vigo ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final against Celta and states that Old Trafford chiefs are now resigned to the fact that they will lose the Spanish number one at the end of the campaign.

Mourinho is anxious that all the transfer talk does not affect the 26-year-old’s performances going into final weeks of the season with United having to play six games in 17 days. The Portuguese tactician has reportedly told De Gea to keep his eye on the ball as the Red Devils look to book their place in the Europa League final later this month.



Should De Gea return to his home city, the transfer fee is likely to be around £50M and would make him the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game, finally eclipsing the £32M Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.