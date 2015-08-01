Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has declared that striker Marcus Rashford will go on to beat Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record if he spends the rest of his career at Old Trafford. Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record on Saturday, scoring his 249th goal for the Red Devils in their comfortable FA Cup win over Reading, and has the chance to go out on his own as the club’s leading scorer in their League Cup semi-final against Hull City on Tuesday.



The Portuguese tactician however, believes that 19-year-old Rashford has the potential to surpass the England captain, stating that; “It’s incredible what Wayne has done, scoring 249 goals for the club in the modern era. Rashford? He’s only 19 and if he plays here for the whole of his career then I have no doubt that he could surpass that record”.



Having had a fairly quiet start to the new campaign, Rashford is now starting to recapture the form that saw him burst on to the scene under former coach Louis van Gaal last year.