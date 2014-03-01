Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that he may try to bring former striker Javier Hernandez back to Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese tactician fuelled speculation by claiming that the Mexican frontman would have scored “20 goals easily” if he had had him in the side this season.



When he arrived at the club last year, Mourinho criticised the club for letting the 28-year-old join Bayer Leverkusen for just over £7M pounds and ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Sunderland, he explained that; “They are good players, they are creative players, they can create, but naturally they are not the kind of guy that is a killer.”



“I give a simple example. In the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents in the way we play in the box, I think Chicharito would have 20 goals easy, even coming from the bench for the last 10 or 20 minutes.”



“He is the guy that naturally the ball comes here, rebound here, rebounds there, boom – goal. If the goalkeeper saves it, he goes there, boom – goal. If the cross is coming, he anticipates the first post header – goal. And that’s not even coming off the bench.”



“I cannot buy a striker with more experience than Zlatan. We have Marcus, we believe in him, that’s no doubt. Are we going to buy a striker? Maybe, maybe.”