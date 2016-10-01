Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is preparing a January assault for Atletico Madrid winger Ferreira Carrasco. The Portuguese tactician has already stated that Dutchman Memphis Depay can leave Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window and the 23-year-old Belgian is now believed to be his primary target to replace him.



The journal also states that Atleti coach Diego Simeone is reluctant to let the player go in January but that United chiefs will begin preliminary talks to try to convince the Spaniard’s to let him head to the Premier League. Should the English giants fail in their quest, then a move to England next summer is highly likely with the Red Devils wanting first option on his transfer.



Carrasco arrived in the Spanish capital in 2015 from Monaco and has been one of the club’s star performers of the last two seasons. The player is now also a regular in the Belgian national team where he has made 15 appearances for his country.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler