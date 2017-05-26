Alvaro Morata in the opposite direction. According to Spanish sports daily Marca , Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to let David De Gea join Real Madrid in his dream move, providing the club from the capital are prepared to send strikerin the opposite direction.

The Portuguese tactician has now almost resigned himself to the fact that his current number one will make a return to his homeland next term but will not let him head to his home city without getting his part of the bargain finalised.



All the talk has been of a possible move for Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez but reports out of Spain this morning understand its 24-year-old Morata who Mourinho wants to fulfil the deal. The Spanish international has been out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu this season under coach Zinedine Zidane but Marca states that the Red Devils, who value De Gea at £65M, would be prepared to accept Morata plus £22M.









These reports are in contrast to those from Italy where La Gazzetta dello Sport has already written that Morata has accepted an offer to head back to Serie A and join AC Milan in a deal thought to be worth £125,000-a-week.

United however, are looking for high-profile striking replacements for the unfortunate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Morata, along with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, now head Mourinho’s wish-list.