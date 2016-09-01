Ahead of his return to Old Trafford with his Sunderland team on Boxing Day, former Manchester United boss David Moyes has revealed how he felt betrayed by the club, who promised him big name signings when he replaces Sir Alex Ferguson.



Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Moyes declared that he was given the green-light to go after Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale and also Cesc Fabregas who was then at Barcelona. In the end, he got his ex-Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini right at the end of the window.

The Scot tactician told the journal that; ““When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player. I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United”.



He continued; ““The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute. I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back. So that was the level we were targeting. I was not going out to bring in seven, eight players, because we had a squad which had just won the league. Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.”







Steve Mitchell @barafundler

