Manchester United: negotiations with Atalanta are ongoing

Kessié is a hot commodity as many EPL clubs would love to have him. Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United have all made inquiries for the young Ivorian midfielder in the past few weeks.



Atalanta would like to retain his services till next summer as they view Kessié to be an important player within their roster and they would like him to keep on growing (as they could get more for him come summer time).



Mourinho's Manchester United and Conte's Chelsea are the two clubs who are now favorites to get the player as they really would like to get him right away. United have had recent contacts with the players entourage but it is now up to Atalanta.



According to the Sun, Manchester United have increased their offer up to 40 million euros for Kessié in an attempt to make Atalanta change their mind.



Also, per Gazzamercato, it seems like talks between both clubs are ongoing as Mourinho wants the player as soon as possible.



Will Atalanta be able to resist this time around? Time will tell ....