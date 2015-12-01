Having left the Algerian training camp on transfer deadline day, it seemed as though Leicester City play-maker Riyad Mahrez was set for a big money move. The 26-year-old flew to Paris to try to sort out his future having told The Foxes that he intended to leave the club over the summer.





Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United were all linked with his signature but according to the Leicester Mercury, the Red Devils never made an approach for the player who will remain at the King Power Stadium until January at least.

United boss Jose Mourinho has already stated that he would not be making anymore signings this season after completing a deal to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford in January. It seems as though the Portuguese tactician will be true to his word which leaves the future of Mahrez in 2018 more uncertain than ever.