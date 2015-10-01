Zlatan Ibrahimovic their full support as he battles to save his career but not a new contract at Old Trafford. The 35-year-old suffered a horrific knee injury in last Thursday’s Europa League win against Anderlecht which will rule him out for at least nine months.

The Red Devils had the chance to trigger an extra 12 months on his contract that expires in the summer but this has now been withdrawn. The Premier League giants however, see it as their duty to assist him with his rehabilitation after his 28 goals in all competitions has brought the club silverware in the form of the League Cup and Charity Shield, and has helped then to the brink of the Europa League Final.



A source at the club stated that; “Zlatan will be given the club’s support throughout his rehabilitation. If that means helping him beyond the final few months of his contract then that will happen.”