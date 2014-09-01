Ivan Perisic. The 28-year-old is believed to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford and after making preliminary enquiries back in March, United boss Jose Mourinho has moved in to complete the deal.

Manchester United are closing in on one of their primary summer transfer objectives. Reports from Sky state that the Red Devils are on the verge of sealing a £36M deal with Inter for Croatian midfielder. The 28-year-old is believed to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford and after making preliminary enquiries back in March, United boss Jose Mourinho has moved in to complete the deal.

The player is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the club on a four-year deal worth £6M-a-season but reports from Italy claim that Inter will try to hold out for a final fee of around £44M.



Perisic has been in great form this season despite his club missing out on a Champions League place whilst disposing of three managers during the campaign. The player arrived in Italy from Wolfsburg in 2015 for a fee of £17M but is desperate to play in Europe’s premier club competition next term.