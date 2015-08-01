According to reports from Le10Sport, Manchester United have opened talks with representatives of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. The 22-year-old Monaco star is a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who just happens to be the agent of Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.





After The Sun ran reports earlier this week that the Old Trafford giants were in talks over a proposed £70 million bid to bring the player to the Premier League, the French portal claims that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested taking Silva to La Liga next season.

Silva arrived in the principality on-loan from Benfica in 2014 before making the move permanent in January 2015 in a £13.4 million deal. Having represented his country at both Under-19 and Under-21 levels, Silva now has 10 full international caps to his name and it seems as though he will be another hot name in this summer’s transfer window.