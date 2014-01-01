Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto. The 25-year-old Spanish international is looking for regular first-team action despite featuring in 39 games in all competitions last season for the Catalan giants.





Reports from Spain state that United boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the player who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. According to Diario Gol , the midfielder is a huge admirer of the Portuguese tactician and the two are believed to have been in contact to discuss the options.

The portal also states that he will happily quit Barcelona if new coach Ernesto Valverde cannot ensure a regular place in the starting XI and that Old Trafford would be his preferred destination. Should United tie up the deal he would be Mourinho’s fourth major signing of the summer following on from the arrivlas of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.