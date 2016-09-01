Eric Dier. The journal understands that boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the 23-year-old England star and has been to watch him in action on several occasions this season.

In an exclusive this morning, Sunsport claims that Manchester United will make a £35 million summer bid for Spurs midfielderThe journal understands that boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the 23-year-old England star and has been to watch him in action on several occasions this season.

The North London club however, have already dismissed any talk that the player is going anywhere at the end of the season whilst at the same time stating that they would reject offers of £45 million for the ex-Sporting Lisbon man. Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino sees Dier as an integral part of his future plans and is not prepared to let him go.



This will not deter Mourinho however and after having been reportedly told by club bosses that he has around £200 million to spend in the summer, he will continue to try to hunt down his priority targets.



A source close to Old Trafford stated that; “United are interested in Dier, and looked at making a move for him in the January transfer window. Obviously that didn't come off, but Mourinho has him on a list of targets for the summer. He likes him. Tottenham do not want to sell him under any circumstances, but you never know what can happen when the money is on the table.”