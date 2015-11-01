Seamus Coleman. The journal states that boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in an alternative to Antonio Valencia on the right side of his back-four and the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international is believed to be the man at the top of his wish-list.

According to reports in The Sun , Manchester United are planning an eleventh hour raid on Everton for full-back. The journal states that boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in an alternative to Antonio Valencia on the right side of his back-four and the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international is believed to be the man at the top of his wish-list.

The player himself however, has told reporters that he’s not been contacted by the Red Devils. Talking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Stoke City, Coleman declared that; “I haven’t heard about the story. I am preparing for a game on Wednesday and that is all I am concentrating on.”



He went on to explain that; “We got off to a decent start — then it was a tricky spell — when the top six pulled away in that period. We have been left to play catch-up. We want to stay in touch. As a player, as a team, you want to look up, rather than down.”

Coleman arrived at Goodison Park in 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 and is set to make his 200th appearance for the Toffees on Wednesday evening.