Manchester United plotting deadline day raid for Everton full-back
31 January at 11:45
According to reports in The Sun, Manchester United are planning an eleventh hour raid on Everton for full-back Seamus Coleman. The journal states that boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in an alternative to Antonio Valencia on the right side of his back-four and the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international is believed to be the man at the top of his wish-list.
The player himself however, has told reporters that he’s not been contacted by the Red Devils. Talking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Stoke City, Coleman declared that; “I haven’t heard about the story. I am preparing for a game on Wednesday and that is all I am concentrating on.”
He went on to explain that; “We got off to a decent start — then it was a tricky spell — when the top six pulled away in that period. We have been left to play catch-up. We want to stay in touch. As a player, as a team, you want to look up, rather than down.”
Coleman arrived at Goodison Park in 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 and is set to make his 200th appearance for the Toffees on Wednesday evening.
Share on