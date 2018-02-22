Manchester United: Pogba discusses bromance with Paulo Dybala
19 March at 19:05Paul Pogba seems to be enjoying his time with Manchester United even if he has had a lot of highs and lows of late. He had joined United in the summer of 2016 as he left Juve for 105 million euros. While still with Juve, Pogba had the chance to get to know Paulo Dybala as the young Argentine star had just arrived in Turin the year before. Here is what Pogba had to say on Dybala as he spoke to Tyc Sports (via IlBianconero):
"Paulo is an incredible player. He has so much talent and with time, he will just get better. He is a great lad and he is one of my good friends. Happiness? For me the most important thing has always been health. I enjoy to win trophies and have a good time with my family. I lost my father recently, he was very important to me. Life is short, I want to live my life to it's fullest. I know I talk like an older person and that I am just 25 years old but I have had friends that weren't as lucky as me. Football? I love football, it's my job. What else can I ask for?".
