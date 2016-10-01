Manchester United, Pogba: "It's true Real Madrid wanted me..."

Paul Pogba moved from Juventus to Manchester United two summers ago for over 100 million euros as he is now one of the most important players in José Mourinho's team. Here is what the French international had to say about his transfer to United in an interview with Beyong The Pitch :



" Yes it's true, Real Madrid wanted me. Did you consider a move to Madrid? I did think about moving there as they are a great club but in the end United came in with interest too and I couldn't say no to them. I wanted to return to Manchester. Regrets? No I have no regrets and I am very happy here....".



Paul Pogba appeared in only 11 games this season as he scored 3 goals and added 6 assists for United. He has been injured often in 2017-18 which has really affected United of late. The Red devils are coming off a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester City...