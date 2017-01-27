Manchester United: Pogba the key to Griezmann deal
27 January at 20:48It is no secret that Antoine Griezmann is a key transfer target of Manchester United for the 2017 summer transfer window. The French striker has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe and Manchester United are reported to be considering placing their second world-record bid in the last two years to lure the Atletico Madrid star from the Vicente Calderon next summer.
According to a report of The Telegraph, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is trying to persuade Griezmann to move to Manchester United. The French Internationals are really close friends and Pogba is willing to play alongside the current Atletico Madrid ace in the 2017/18 campaign.
According to the British paper, the strong relationship between Pogba and Griezmann could persuade the Atletico Madrid striker to move to the Old Trafford next summer when Wayne Rooney might be leaving the club amid China transfer links.
Manchester United will be desperate to bring in new recruits next summer as French winger Anthony Martial is not on good terms anymore with José Mourinho and the former AS Monaco star is being heavily linked with leaving the Old Trafford in the summer. Will Pogba manage to persuade Griezmann to move to the red side of Manchester?
