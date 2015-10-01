Manchester United prepare for Champions League match tomorrow night

Manchester United face off against FC Basel next week in the UEFA Champions League, with manager Jose Mourinho looking to get off to a good start to their European campaign.



Manchester have had a winning start to their season, but then drew 2-2 to Stoke City at the Bet235 stadium last weekend.



Midfielder has been in brilliant form, with new signing Nemanja Matic – who was brought from Chelsea for £45m last summer window – allowing the French international to have free reign going forward.



Lukaka, who moved from Everton for £75m - despite interest from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea – has been in good form, too, as the Belgium international has scored an impressive four goals in games for the Red Devils.



Predicted line-up: De Gea; Blind, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia; Matic, Pogba; Martial, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Lukaku



Predicted Basel XI: Vaclik, Suchy, Lang, Akanji, Riveros, Die, zuffi, Xhaka, Steffen, Bua, Van Wolfswinkel

