Manchester United prepare for Champions League match tomorrow night
11 September at 18:38Manchester United face off against FC Basel next week in the UEFA Champions League, with manager Jose Mourinho looking to get off to a good start to their European campaign.
Manchester have had a winning start to their season, but then drew 2-2 to Stoke City at the Bet235 stadium last weekend.
Midfielder has been in brilliant form, with new signing Nemanja Matic – who was brought from Chelsea for £45m last summer window – allowing the French international to have free reign going forward.
Lukaka, who moved from Everton for £75m - despite interest from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea – has been in good form, too, as the Belgium international has scored an impressive four goals in games for the Red Devils.
Predicted line-up: De Gea; Blind, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia; Matic, Pogba; Martial, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Lukaku
Predicted Basel XI: Vaclik, Suchy, Lang, Akanji, Riveros, Die, zuffi, Xhaka, Steffen, Bua, Van Wolfswinkel
