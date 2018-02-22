Manchester United, Raiola: 'Here is why Pogba didn't cost a lot'

Mino Raiola spoke to the Dutch paper Quote as he talked about Paul Pogba's move from Juventus to Manchester United. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Pogba's price-tag? It's not my style to push my clients price-tags to the limits. Manchester United paid 100 million pounds for Paul Pogba but they could've paid 200 million instead. Because of the clause in his Juve contract, he was free to choose his next club. He had his destiny within his own hands. This is why United didn't pay much to get him. Juve could've maybe sold him to Real Madrid for 200 million euros but Paul had the final say. Paul was the one that chose to join Manchester United. This is why I say that United did not pay much to get Pogba...".



​Pogba has appeared in 26 games for United so far this season as he scored 3 goals and added 10 assists to date. He is viewed as one of the top midfielders in the world of football...