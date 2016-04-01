Manchester United ready to hijack Hammers bid for French full-back
01 March at 09:12
Manchester United scouts are set to closely follow St Etienne full-back Kevin Malcuit for the rest of the season after the 25-year-old impressed boss Jose Mourinho in their recent Europa League last 32 tie. The Manchester Evening News understands that the Portuguese tactician will offload both Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw at the end of the current campaign and the versatile Frenchman has now become one of the names on the shortlist of potential replacements.
The Red Devils will have to overcome one obstacle however, with Sky Sports already reporting that West Ham United expect to bring the player to the London Stadium this summer. Sources close to the club have stated that Slaven Bilic was close to finalising an agreement last month and that he will table another £10 million bid ahead of the new campaign.
This would see St Etienne receive a huge profit for a player they purchased from second division side Niort for just £500,000 back in 2015.
Go to comments