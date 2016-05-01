Jose Mourinho is ready to reunite with one of his former charges according to latest reports this morning. The Manchester United boss is understood to be ready to try to bring Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford from Chelsea and is ready to pay over £40M to persuade his former club to part with the 28-year-old.



It had been thought that Mourinho’s primary midfield target was Spurs and England’s Eric Dier but with the North London side digging their heels in over a possible move, the Portuguese tactician has now reportedly turned his full attention to Matic.

