Manchester United ready to tempt Chelsea with 40 million offer for Serbian star
27 July at 10:35
Jose Mourinho is ready to reunite with one of his former charges according to latest reports this morning. The Manchester United boss is understood to be ready to try to bring Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford from Chelsea and is ready to pay over £40M to persuade his former club to part with the 28-year-old.
It had been thought that Mourinho’s primary midfield target was Spurs and England’s Eric Dier but with the North London side digging their heels in over a possible move, the Portuguese tactician has now reportedly turned his full attention to Matic.
The player himself has made it clear to Chelsea bosses that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after refusing to discuss terms on a new contract. According to The Sun, United are ready to raise their offer for the player to £40M having already had a bid of £35M turned down by the champions. Italian giants Juventus are also in the chase but have been put off by the high price-tag to leave United as the clear front-runners.
Go to comments