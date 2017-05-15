Reports from Portugal suggest that Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to lock horns this summer to try to sign highly-rated Benfica winger Umaro Embalo. The 16-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for the Lisbon giants, who won their fifth successive league title last weekend, but his potential is huge and that’s why two of the world’s biggest clubs are chasing his signature.





Record states that the Spaniards are in pole-position and that Benfica have already rejected a £7M bid from them. The clubs President, Luis Felipe Vieira has made it clear he would like to see some of their youngsters play in the famous red shirt of Benfica before moving on in their careers but it seems unlikely that he will be able to resist persistent offers from the likes of United or Real.

Former Red Devil Nicky Butt who is in charge of United’s youth academy is determined to bring some of Europe’s best young talent to Carrington and the player who has been in devastating form for his country at both Under-16 and Under-17 levels, is on his radar.