Manchester United’s quest to land 22-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has received a huge boost after the players agent declared that his client was looking for a new challenge. The Premier League giants have been keeping close tabs on the young Belgian with boss Jose Mourinho understood to be ready to make his move.





Recent reports have suggested that the Portuguese tactician will book Dendoncker for next summer and speaking to Foot Mercato , Christophe Henrotay stated that; ““Anderlecht want to keep him but the kid wants a new challenge. We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult.”

In an international team packed full of midfield talent, coach Roberto Martinez has put his trust in the youngster selecting him for six of the last 10 matchday squads. Anderlecht patron Herman van Holsbeek seems resigned to losing his star player and recently stated that; “We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem.”



“Against Man United [in the Europa League] he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club. One thing that is certain is that we will no longer let Leander go once we reach the final days of the transfer window.We will do everything we can to get him to stay with us for another year."