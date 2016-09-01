Tiemoue Bakayoko. The 22-year-old Frenchman had looked to be heading to Stamford Bridge in a deal thought to be around £22 million but new reports now confirm that Jose Mourinho also has his eye on the Moncao star.

With Morgan Schneiderlin set to leave Old Trafford for Everton this week for a fee of around £20 million, the Portuguese tactician sees Bakayoko as his ideal replacement. The player himself has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 side this season and impressive performances in the Champions League for the team from the principality has had scouts from all over Europe monitoring his progress.



Monaco and the Red Devils have an excellent relationship after the business they conducted in 2015 which brought Anthony Martial to the “Theatre of Dreams”.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler