Manchester United goalkeeper buys a house in Milan...

According to Premium Sport, Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero just recently purchased a house in Milan. This likely means that the ex-Sampdoria keeper will soon be signing with AC Milan or Inter Milan. Here is what Maurizio Pistocchi said on the matter: "According to my sources, Romero recently purchased a house in Milano. I know that his agent is Mino Raiola so it might have something to do with Donnarumma but I don't know anything more than this". Let's not forget that Mino Raiola is in negotiations with Milan for Gigio Donnarumma as the youngster's contract expires in 2018.



MIGUEL VELOSO IS A MILAN TARGET - Milan have found a verbal agreement with Franck Kessié as he is now inches away from joining Milan. To get the deal done, Milan will have to dish out a big sum of money to Atalanta. It seems like if Fassone and Mirabelli want to get at least two midfielders this summer and this is why they also have their eyes on Miguel Veloso, who would not be very costly...