

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has eased fears that he will be leaving the club to head to the lucrative Chinese Super League. The 30-year-old, who last weekend broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s long standing goal scoring record for the club, has explained in his latest interview that ; “I’m committed to the club,” he said. “I’ve still got two years – a year with an option year – to go. I’m happy at Manchester United. I’ve been at the club a long time. Of course I want to play more games, but I’m in a happy place at the moment.”

He went on to add that; “You want to play every game if you can but it doesn’t always happen how you like it. Once you lose that ambition to play every game then you are sort of accepting a different type of role which I am not ready to accept yet.”

The England captain has reportedly been offered a lucrative £700,000 a week to join the footballing revolution in China with last season’s champions Guangzhou Evergrande among the frontrunners in the chase for his signature.