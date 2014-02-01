Wayne Rooney has been speaking in–depth to UK radio station

has been speaking in–depth to UK radio station talkSPORT (via The Sun) and the former Manchester United and England striker admitted that he knew exactly when his time was up at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, who returned to his boyhood club Everton this summer, explained that; “I could see that I wasn’t going to be a big figure with what Mourinho had wanted and so that is why I made the decision to move on.”



After making the switch back to Goodison Park, Rooney confessed that his appetite for the game has returned, stating that; “I’m back playing again, enjoying my football. The buzz you want to get out of football is to enjoy it and I probably didn’t do that as much as I would have liked in the last couple of years. I’ve got that feeling back where I am going out in games and enjoying them.”



He continued by explaining that; ““I’m a player that has always believed in myself, I’ve always had confidence. I remember as a 16-year-old when I got into the Everton team, I remember being on the training pitch and knowing I was the best player in the team at 16”.



“I have always had a belief in myself that I could do well and keep improving. That is still with me today. I still believe in my ability, and I think you almost need that”.