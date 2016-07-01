Wayne Rooney has travelled to China to try to broker a big money move for his client. Paul Stretford, who has looked after the affairs of the 31-year-old striker for most of his career, is believed to be holding talks with several Super-League clubs, some of whom are believed to be willing to offer the player £1 million per-week.

In a Sunsport exclusive this morning, it’s reported that the agent of Manchester United and England starhas travelled to China to try to broker a big money move for his client. Paul Stretford, who has looked after the affairs of the 31-year-old striker for most of his career, is believed to be holding talks with several Super-League clubs, some of whom are believed to be willing to offer the player £1 million per-week.

The journal understands that Stretford has held talks with Tianjin Quanjian but has since departed the city to chat to other possible suitors. A source close to Old Trafford has told the paper that; “Wayne has generally been very happy at United for the past 13 years and was delighted to become the club’s record goalscorer. But he has dropped down the pecking order and there comes a time in everyone’s career when you have to consider whether it might be sensible to move. He’s not agitating for a move but, if the right offer comes in, something is likely to happen.”



They went on to declare however, that; “It’s highly unlikely a move will be completed before the end of the Chinese Super League transfer window though.”