Manchester United strikerwill leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and quit the UK to join the football revolution in China. In an exclusive today, The Express writes that the 31-year-old, who has already been told he has no future with The Red Devils, has grown disillusioned with life in England and will opt for the Chinese millions this summer.

The transfer window opens in the Far-East on June 17 and with a host of clubs including Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing Guoan, Jiangsu Suning, and Tianjin Quanjian, all vying for his signature, it’s reported that the former England captain will earn around £32M-a-season.



Rooney’s current deal at United still has a season to run but sources close to Old Trafford told the paper that it was; "not so much about the money, just to escape the pressures and the stick”. The Liverpool born frontman arrived at the club in 2004 after bursting on to the scene at Everton, his boyhood club. He’s currently the record goalscorer for both United and England but seems ready to embark on a new adventure out East.