It’s been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and there could be one final twist in the tale surrounding Ivan Perisic and a move to Manchester United. The 28-year-old Croatian international looked set to be heading to Old Trafford only for his current club Inter Milan to reject at least two offers from the Red Devils.





After United’s great start to the new campaign and the great early season form of Anthony Martial, Jose Mourinho’s interest looks to have cooled but according to Sky Sports journalist Alan Irwin , a deal could still happen before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Irwin explained that; “Mourinho had his targets and has pretty much achieved them all. He did also want a wide player in Ivan Perisic, and that may still go through. But that move was put on the back burner after their early-season form, especially that of Anthony Martial”.



United’s last offer for Perisic was £35M with Inter seemingly holding out for £40M. Recent reports from Italy have stated that the player could be close to extending his stay with the Nerazzurri.