Manchester United’s Pogba comments on his relationship with Mourinho
23 April at 15:40Manchester United star Paul Pogba has put the recent speculation surrounding his relationship with Jose Mourinho to bed after the midfielder revealed he does not have any problem with his manager.
Earlier reports suggested the France international’s relationship with the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss had fractured, which even saw the latter drop the player from the starting XI in few instances.
"I do not have any problem with Mourinho. I do not think he has [a problem] either. He's the coach, he's going to make choices and I, as a player, I accept him. That is all,” Pogba told Canal Football Club.
Pogba’s future at Old Trafford was uncertain as he is linked with a move to big clubs in Europe. The former Juventus man refused to discuss these speculation surrounding his future.
"For now I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present. Transfers are not in my head. You know, if I listened to everyone, I would be everywhere,” he said.
Go to comments