Manchester United’s three-man striker shortlist revealed
27 February at 12:15Manchester United will be looking to bolster their attacking department in the summer with José Mourinho eyeing big-money moves for some of the best strikers in Europe. According to various reports in England and Spain, there are three names on the Special One’s summer shopping list.
The Daily Express reported a few days ago that Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann are on the Red Devils’ agenda with Mourinho planning to sign one of them to strengthen his side’s attack. Theoretically, the French striker would be an easier signing to make although he has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Atletico Madrid. Kane’s Tottenham contract ends in 2022 and the Englishman has no release clauses included in his deal with the Spurs.
This past week-end, however, reports in Spain have also linked the Red Devils with matching Neymar’s € 250 million release clause. The Brazilian star’s move to the Old Trafford would create a domino effect that may brought Juventus’ star Paulo Dybala to Barcelona and Arsenal unhappy star Alexis Sanchez to Juventus.
