Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has told ESPN that out of favour Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin needs to make a swift move away from the club to get his career back on track and suggested the perfect destination.



Hislop explained that; “He must go to Juventus, just like (Sami) Khedira. His move there has resurrected his career and I think they could do the same for Morgan. There would be space in the team for him and he would get the chance to play in the Champions League. Since Khedira arrived in Turin he has turned into one of the world’s best central midfielders”.



The bianconeri are desperately searching for reinforcements for their central area with names such as Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Matuidi (PSG) and Tolisso (Lyon) all strongly linked with a possible move to Turin. Since Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in the summer, the 27-year-old Schneiderlin has been frozen out of the starting XI.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler