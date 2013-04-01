

Portuguese sports daily A Bola reports that Manchester United scouts were present in Moreira de Cónegos on Sunday evening to watch Benfica close in on the Liga Nos championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Moreirense. The journal also claims that particular attention was being paid to three players from the Lisbon giants.

Swedish full-back Victor Lindelof has been a long-term target for boss Jose Mourinho and despite the player’s proposed move to Old Trafford in January eventually ending in failure, and despite the fact that the 22-year-old recently committed himself to a new deal at the club, it’s likely the Red Devils will try once again this summer to bring him to the Premier League.



Another player on Mourinho’s radar is 23-year-old right-back Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese international is seen by his fellow countryman as the perfect replacement for Luke Shaw who looks certain to depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.



The final player under observation was goalkeeper Ederson. The highly-rated 23-year-old Brazilian, who has also been causing an interest at Arsenal, is one of the names Mourinho has lined-up should he lose Spanish number one David De Gea this summer to Real Madrid