

Reports this morning suggest that Manchester United have secured a pre-contract agreement with Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof despite a late challenge from Serie A.

Kostas Manolas at the end of the season and have targeted Lindelof as a potential replacement.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com , the 22-year-old Swedish star is set to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer despite reports that Roma will try to hijack the deal. The giallorossi are set to lose Greek internationalat the end of the season and have targeted Lindelof as a potential replacement.

The Swedish international enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest talents as he helped his current employers to a narrow 1-0 first-leg win in their last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and the Lisbon club are resigned to losing him in the summer.



There has also been interest from France with Paris Saint-Germain believed to known admirers but it seems as though Jose Mourinho will ultimately get the player who he has been targeting since his arrival at Old Trafford.