From Spain: Man Utd tell Real Madrid De Gea price-tag
23 February at 15:00Premier League giants Manchester United have set a 100 million euros price tag of their superstar goalkeeper David de Gea, reports Marca.
The Spanish stopper has been in impressive form yet again for the Red Devils this season, having appeared in every single Premier League game so far. His heroics in the recent Champions League game against Sevilla proved vital for the club to hold onto the 0-0 scoreline and De Gea proved yet again that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.
Marca report that United know how precious De Gea is to them and have decided to put up a 100 million euros price tag on his head, as they look to fend off interest from Real Madrid.
The Los Blancos have been after De Gea ever since he nearly joined them in the summer of 2015 and with Keylor Navas' prominence slowly reducing, they could look to make the decision to making an effort to sign De Gea in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
