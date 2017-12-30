Manchester Evening News suggests that Manchester United have set their sights on Napoli midfielder Jorginho, as they look to replace Michael Carrick.

Jorginho, 26, has been a vital player for Maurizio Sarri at the partenopei this season and since he joined from Hellas Verona in the winter of 2014. This season, the Brazil-born Italian has made 16 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting thrice so far under Sarri.

United haven’t used Carrick this season at all in the Premier League as the Englishman recovered from a cardiac problem only recently and underwent a cardiac surgery earlier this season. He has made only one appearance this season, which was against Burton in the League Cup.

Jose Mourinho sees Jorginho as the perfect man to replace Carrick, who is likely to retire at the end of the season. The former Chelsea boss could look to sign him in January and believes that he could prove to be an upgrade on Nemanja Matic and is more of a defensive midfielder than Ander Herrera.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)