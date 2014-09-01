Manchester United set to beat Bayern Munich to signing of Swedish sensation
24 February at 13:15Manchester United are set to beat Bayern Munich to signing of Swedish sensation Alexander Timossi Andersson, a 16-year-old wondered under contract with Helsingborg. Despite his young age, Timossi Andersson has already made senior debut with his club making his first appearance in the Swedish cup.
The Daily Mirror reports that the promising Swedish footballer is having a week-long trial to impress the head of Manchester United youth academy Nicky Butt.
The head coach of Helsingborg has confirmed that the player is heading to the Old Trafford to have a trial with the Premier League giants.
"We can confirm that he is going to Manchester to visit United. Manchester United have for some time wanted to meet Timossi Andersson, but it was important to not let it come between school.”
Bayern Munich were also interested in signing the promising Swedish wonderkid last summer but Manchester United are now in pole position to seal the transfer of Timossi Anderson.
